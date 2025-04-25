Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems will release Jalmari Helander’s sequel to his 2022 Finnish action film Sisu on November 21.

Jorma Tommila returns in the lead opposite Richard Brake and Stephen Lang. Plot details remain under wraps on the sequel to the original story set in Lapland in 1944 as Aatami, a former soldier, battles Nazis to protect his stash of gold.

Petri Jokiranta produced the sequel through Subzero Film Entertainment, in association with Good Chaos. Mike Goodridge serves as producer, while Gregory Ouanhon and Antonio Salas are executive producers.

The film from Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions’ Stage 6 Films is backed by Finnish Film Foundation, Film Estonia, Business Finland – Audiovisual Production Incentive, Film Tampere, Viru Film Fund and BNP Paribas – Cofiloisirs – with the support of the IFCI.

Stage 6 Film’s SVP of creative development and production Eric Charles oversaw the film for the studio, which holds global rights.

Sisu debuted in TIFF’s Midnight Madness section in 2022 and won best feature, actor, cinematography, and original music at Sitges Film Festival. Lionsgate distirbuted in the US, where it earned around $7m.