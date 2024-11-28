Sony has moved back the US release of Paddington In Peru from January 17 to February 14, 2025, pitching Studiocanal’s family film against Captain America: Brave New World.

Paddington In Peru has already earned more than $30m after three weekends in the UK.

Studiocanal developed and fully financed the family adventure and distributes directly in the UK, France, Germany, Benelux, Poland, Australia and New Zealand, as well as through partners in China and Japan.

Sony Pictures will distribute in the US, Canada and other key international territories including Latin America.

Dougal Wilson directed from a screenplay by Mark Burton and Jon Foster & James Lamont based on a story by Paul King, inspired by the books by Michael Bond.

The latest instalment follows the marmalade-loving bear as he and the Brown family head to the Peruvian Amazon to search for his Aunt Lucy, who has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears.

Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, and Jim Broadbent star, alongside Imelda Staunton, Carla Tous, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, with Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw returning as the voice of Paddington.

Rosie Alison produced Paddington In Peru, and the executive producers are Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, Dan MacRae, Paul King, Jeffrey Clifford, Rob Silva and Tim Wellspring.