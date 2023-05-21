Mexican auteur Amat Escalante’s Lost In The Night is to be released in the UK and Ireland by Sovereign, following its debut in the Cannes Premiere section.

Sovereign is aiming for a late 2023, early 2024 theatrical release, with The Match Factory handling international sales.

The social thriller tells the story of a Mexican activist who disappears without a trace following her protests against the local mining industry. Five years later, her son attempts to find the culprit.

It was written by Escalante in collaboration with his brother Martín Escalante and Paulina Mendoza. He also produces the project, alongside Nicolás Celis and Fernanda de la Peza.

Sovereign is a co-producer on the film, but rights were negotiated separately.

Juan Daniel Garcia Trevino, Maria Fernanda Osio, Ester Exposito, Barbara Mori and Fernando Bonilla star.

Escalante’s previous Cannes premieres include Blood, Los Bastardos and Heli.

The filmmaker said: “This is a film that has taken me a long time to make, where I’m trying new things and playing with different ways of telling a story of my interests in Mexico, in the form of a thriller and at the same time maintaining my personal vision.”

“Lost In The Night is a thrilling, character-driven story that explores the human condition in a unique and compelling way, and Sovereign are delighted to be able to bring Amat Escalante’s film to UK and Irish audiences,” added Sovereign CEO Andreas Roald.