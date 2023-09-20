JA Bayona’s Society Of The Snow will represent Spain as its submission for best international feature at the 96th Academy Awards.

Netflix’s Spanish-language drama closed Venice earlier this month and will also screen at San Sebastian and Sitges festivals.

Based on the real-life plane crash of a Uruguayan rugby team in 1972, Society Of The Snow follows the remaining passenrs as they try to survive in the middle of the Andes. It is produced by Misión de Audaces,

Netflix title All Quiet On The Western Front. won the international feature Oscar and multiple Baftas, including best film, in 2023.

Bayona last represented Spain in 2007 with The Orphanage.

Spain has four wins and 16 nominations under its belt. The country last took home the prize in 2006 with Alejandro Amenabar’s The Sea Inside while Pedro Almodovar’s Pain And Glory was most the most recent nomination in 2020.