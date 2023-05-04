Condor Distribution has taken French rights to Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vásquez’s feature debut Upon Entry as Charades continues to secure sales for the Spanish psychological thriller in key territories worldwide.

The film recently won the audience award at the Reims Polar festival in northern France, following its world premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival last November where it won the Fipresci prize in the feature debut competition and its North American premiere at SXSW in March in the Narrative Spotlight section.

Upon Entry is based on the personal experiences of Rojas and Vasquez as emigrants. It stars the Goya-winning actors Alberto Ammann (Narcos) and Bruna Cusí (Summer 1993) alongside Laura Gómez, whose credits include Orange Is the New Black, and Ben Temple.

“Upon Entry offers the kind of hybrid experience we like to bring to audiences. Behind the promise of a conceptual and innovative thriller lies a true reflection on the life of a couple,” said Alexis Mas, CEO of Condor Distribution.

Condor recently released Aftersun in France and Charades’ co-founder Pierre Mazars, who negotiated the deal, said the positive Aftersun experience was “why we’re delighted to entrust [Condor] with this new little gem, because we know they’ll take good care of it.”

Charades has also igned deals for the film with Exit Media in Italy, Shochiku in Japan, Alambique in Portugal, Pictureworks in India, Megacom in ex-Yugoslovia and Pionier for CIS.

Charades has teamed with Anonymous Content to handle the North America sale.