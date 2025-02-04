Sony Pictures Classics has announced additional international release dates for Brazilian Oscar nominee I’m Still Here as the film prepares to roll out in Latin American and Europe.

Walter Salles’ drama starring Oscar-nominated Fernanda Torres will open in Mexico, Chile, Venezuela, and Bolivia on February 6; Colombia on February 13; Argentina, Peru, Uruguay, Dominican Republic, and Ecuador on February 20; Romania on February 21; Slovakia on February 27; and Poland and Turkey on February 28.

I’m Still Here has grossed more than $1m in North America and is scheduled to expand on Friday. The story centres on Eunice Paiva, a matriarch in the early 1970s ,who holds her family together when her husband goes missing under the military dictatorship.

The film premiered in Venice, where it won best screenplay, and is in contention for best picture, best international feature film, and best lead actress Oscars. In January, Torres won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture (drama).

Selton Mello and Fernanda Montenegro also star in the drama, based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s biographical book.

Sony Pictures Classics collaborated with Salles 26 years ago on Central Station. Torres is only the second Brazilian actress to be nominated for the best actress Oscar after mother Fernanda Montenegro earned a nod for Central Station. Montenegro has a cameo in I’m Still Here.