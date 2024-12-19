Sony Pictures Classics has scheduled a February 14 2025 US release and unveiled a new trailer for its documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin directed by Bernard MacMahon.

The hybrid docu-concert film will open nationwide on 1,000 screens and digs into the legendary British band’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told from the band’s perspective and is the first officially sanctioned film by the surviving band members.

As previously announced, Becoming Led Zeppelin will open exclusively on Imax on February 7, 2025, in almost 200 theatres, and will be available for early access screenings on February 5 in 18 markets.

MacMahon and Allison McGourty wrote the screenplay, and McGourty produces through Paradise Pictures in association with Big Beach.

Executive producers are Michael B Clark, Alex Turtletaub, Cynthia Heusing, David Kistenbroker, Duke Erikson, Simon Moran, and Ged Doherty.