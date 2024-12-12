Tom Holland has launched Billy17 and signed a producing deal at Sony Pictures, home to the Spider-Man franchise fronted by the British star.

Holland, Harry Holland and Will South are kicking off the Sony partnership with Burnt, to be written by Rodney Rothman, who shared the best animated feature Oscar in 2019 for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Plot details remain under wraps, however it is understood the project is conceived as a starring vehicle for Tom Holland.

The slate includes an adaptation of Graeme Simsion’s novel The Rosie Project, about a genetics professor looking for love, for TriStar Pictures. Billy17 will produce alongside Matt Tolmach and Michael Costigan from Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films.

The Billy17 trio are also producing an adaptation of Teddy Wayne’s recent novel The Winner, a literary thriller set in a well-heeled Massachusetts community, with Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal. Tom Holland is being lined up for the lead role.

Citing an “incredibly happy and successful relationship with Sony Pictures for almost a decade”, Tom Holland said, “It’s been an ambition of mine to take this step for some time now, and we’re incredibly excited to bring entertaining, and rewatchable movies to the big screen.”

“Tom, Harry, and Will are bursting with cool ideas, and have the zeal to follow through on them,” said Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group. Rothman added, “We are pushing hard on these new projects, with doubtless more to come.”

The Holland Spider-Man trilogy directed by Jon Watts has grossed close to $4bn worldwide, with a fourth instalment earmarked for July 24 2026. Holland also starred for Sony Pictures in the video game adaptation Uncharted that earned more than $400m worldwide.