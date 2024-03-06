Northern Irish actor Stephen Rea will honoured with an Irish Academy Award for lifetime achievement at the Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) awards on April 20.

The Belfast-born actor, who was Oscar- and Bafta-nominated in 1993 for The Crying Game, receives the award for his outstanding contribution to the Irish and international screen industry.

After rising to international prominence with The Crying Game, Rea went on to star in Interview With The Vampire, Michael Collins, V For Vendetta and TV series The Shadow Line and The Honourable Woman – the latter two of which earned him Bafta nominations.

He most recently appeared in The Miracle Club alongside Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney. Upcoming features include Nicolas Pesce horror Visitation.



Rea has won three IFTAs previously, including last year for TV series The English, and has been nominated a further six times.

The IFTA nominations will be announced on March 14.

The awards ceremony takes place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre and is being hosted by radio and television personality Baz Ashmawy.