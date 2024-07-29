Steve Coogan and Éanna Hardwicke are set to star in Saipan, about the infamous 2002 World Cup dispute between Ireland soccer manager Mick McCarthy and captain Roy Keane.

The project is scheduled to begin production in Ireland and Saipan later this summer.

It is directed by Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn, whose credits include Ordinary Love, from a script by Dead Man’s Shoes co-writer Paul Fraser.

It follows the relationship between the footballing star (Hardwicke) and manager (Coogan) during the buildup to the 2002 Japan World Cup, chronicling their infamous dispute which divided a nation.

The incident caused a huge controversy over who was to blame. Keane didn’t play for Ireland again until after McCarthy had stepped down as manager in 2004.

Wildcard and Vertigo Releasing have acquired UK and Ireland rights, and are scheduling a theatrical release for Summer 2025.

Producers are Trevor Birney and Oliver Butler for Fine Point Films and Macdara Kelleher and John Keville for Wild Atlantic Pictures. It is made in association with Screen Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen.