Conic has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Estonian documentary Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, about women sharing their secrets within the darkness of a smoke sauna.

The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January, where Anna Hints won the directing prize in the World Cinema – Documentary section. It will have its UK premiere at Sheffield DocFest on Thursday, June 15; with Conic planning a UK-Ireland theatrical release for later in 2023.

Further festival screenings this year have included competition screenings at CPH:DOX, Hong Kong, San Francisco and Seattle film festivals; while it opened non-fiction event DocsBarcelona in May.

Sales agent Autlook Filmsales has previously secured over 25 international territory deals, including Neue Visionen in Germany, FilmIn in Spain and Greenwich Entertainment in the US.

Produced by Marianne Ostrat for Alexandra Films, Smoke Sauna Sisterhood is a debut feature documentary for Hints, whose background is in contemporary art and experimental folk music.

The film, which sees the women deal with issues of trauma, healing and community, was the first documentary by an Estonian director to compete and win an award at Sundance.