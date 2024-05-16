London-based documentary specialist Dogwoof has landed a raft of international sales for Shiori Ito’s Sundance premiere Black Box Diaries.

The documentary feature has been picked up by Art House Films (France), Trigon (Switzerland), Periscoop (Benelux), NonStop (Scandinavia & Baltics), Anticipate Pictures (Singapore), Filmin (Spain), Sherry Media (Canada) and EDKO (Hong Kong).

Star Sands, one of the film’s co-producers and financiers, will release the film theatrically in Japan, while Dogwoof will distribute in the UK and Ireland this autumn.

As previously announced, MTV Documentary Films has acquired the film for US distribution.

Black Box Diaries follows the director’s investigation of her own sexual assault in an improbable attempt to prosecute her high-profile offender, which became a landmark case in Japan.

Producers on the film, which also won the Human Rights Award at CPH: DOX, are Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin alongside Ito.