EXCLUSIVE: Dogwoof has acquired international sales rights to Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s Folktales.

Dogwoof will screen the film and launch sales on it at next month’s Cannes market. Magnolia will release the film in North America this summer.

The film debuted in the Premieres strand at Sundance Film Festival in January, going on to play San Francisco, Full Frame and Thessaloniki.

It follows a group of teenagers who converge at a traditional folk high school in Arctic Norway, where they must rely on themselves, on another, and a loyal pack of sled dogs.

US filmmaking duo Ewing and Grady have previously directed titles including 2006’s Oscar-nominated Jesus Camp, and 2005 Emmy nominee The Boys of Baraka.

Folktales is directed and produced by Ewing and Grady, and presented by Loki Films, Impact Partners, Fifth Season and Topic Studios. Co-producers are Kari Anne Moe and Gudmundur Gunnarsson. Executive producers are Lisa Schejola Akin, Jeffrey Akin, Maiken Baird, Michael Bloom, Christine Connor, Ian Darling, Ryan Heller, Mary Lisio, Sarah Sobel, Christine Connor, Ian Stratford, Jenny Raskin, Regina K. Scully, Ian Stratford, and Kelsey Koenig.

“We made a film that is absolutely universal—an emotional and timely portrait of a generation in flux—and Dogwoof is a partner that can bring it to all corners of the world with the care, reach, and integrity it deserves,” said Ewing and Grady.

“Folktales offers a stunning cinematic portrayal of the Nordic landscape and, through its depiction of the bond between teenagers and huskies in the wild, is a true crowd pleaser which we’re looking forward to bringing to international audiences,” said Dogwoof chief content officer Oli Harbottle.

Dogwoof’s 2025 slate includes Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore, Sundance title 2000 Meters to Andriivka, and Kevin Macdonald’s One to One: John & Yoko.