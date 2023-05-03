Sundance Film Festival: London has revealed further titles in the line-up for its upcoming 10th edition (July 6-9), with Nicole Holofcener’s You Hurt My Feelings named as the closing night film, and a retrospective on pioneer of queer cinema, Gregg Araki.

The festival will present 11 feature films that premiered at the US edition of Sundance in January, and takes place at London’s Picturehouse Central.

Holofcener’s You Hurt My Feelings is a Brooklyn-set comedy drama, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies as a couple whose marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband’s honest reaction to her latest book.

Scroll down for the feature programme

As previously announced, the festival will open with Charlotte Regan’s debut Scrapper. Further debuts in the line-up include Celine Song’s Past Lives, Andrew Durham’s Fairyland, Vuk Lungulov-Klotz’s Mutt and Bethann Hardison’s Invisible Beauty.

Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou’s first feature Talk To Me, a genre title from the brothers behind the RackaRacka YouTube channel, follows a group of teens who try to contact the dead via an embalmed hand, with terrifying consequences. It has also joined the line-up, having sold out worldwide for Bankside following its Salt Lake City debut.

Three films will be presented from US filmmaker Araki. The Doom Generation, Three Bewildered People In The Night and Mysterious Skin will all screen, with Araki set to attend in-person and take part in a Q&A session.

The festival’s second industry programme will run alongside the festival, with US producer Anthony Bregman giving the keynote address, and speakers including the new director of BFI London Film Festival, Kristy Matheson.

Audiences will again be able to vote for the audience favourite award. Previous winners include Coda, Brian And Charles and Eighth Grade.

Sundance Film Festival: London feature line-up

Fairyland (US)

Dir. Andrew Durham

Mutt (US)

Dir. Vuk Lungulov-Klotz

Past Lives (US)

Dir. Celine Song

Passages (US)

Dir. Ira Sachs

Scrapper (UK)

Dir. Charlotte Regan

Talk To Me (Australia)

Dirs. Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

You Hurt My Feelings (US)

Dir. Nicole Holofcener

Documentary features

Fantasic Machine (Swe-Den)

Dirs. Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck

Going Varsity in Mariachi (US)

Dirs. Alejandra Vasquez, Sam Osborn

Invisible Beauty (US)

Dirs. Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng

Squaring The Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) (UK)

Dir. Anton Corbijn