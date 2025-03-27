Sundance Institute said on Thursday that Sundance Film Festival will relocate to Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027.

The location beat out the two other finalists – Salt Lake City, Utah, with a smaller Park City presence; and Cincinnati, Ohio – and marks the end of a lengthy consultation and bidding process.

In recent years the festival’s relationship with Park City had exposed tensions. Many believed Sundance had outgrown the small Utah ski resort. Some businesses liked having the festival on their doorstep, while others bemoaned the crush and the corporate activations on Main Street and surrounding streets.

Industry attendees and companies increasingly expressed dissatisfaction over rising costs, and the mass arrival of festival participants did not sit well with winter sports enthusiasts or businesses geared up to support the resort.

The last few years have been difficult for festivals in the wake of Covid and the ensuing rapid change in viewership habits. Like others, Sundance pivoted, and the result was arguably the gold standard of online viewing platforms – a service that continued in successive years to be of use to those who either could not attend or were unable to attend in full.

Industry dynamics have fed into the challenges. Production delays due to the pandemic and the Hollywood strikes caused disruption in the flow of films, depressing the market and increasing the sense of caution among US buyers already priced out of most negotiations by deep-pocketed streamers. This year’s Sundance in particular saw a dip in sales, and while festival director Eugene Hernandez will rightly argue Sundance is more than a transactional event, it has long been the case that industry activity in Park City sets the tone for the start of the year.

Amanda Kelso, Sundance Institute Acting CEO, said: “Boulder is an art town, tech town, mountain town, and college town. It is a place where the festival can build and flourish. This is the beginning of a bold, new journey as we invite everyone to be part of our community and to be entertained and inspired. We can’t imagine a better fit than Boulder.”

Next year’s event will be the last in Park City after four decades and will run from January 22 to February 1, 2026.

More to follow.