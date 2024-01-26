Sundance announced its winners on Friday morning, with Alessandra Lacorazza’s In The Summers took the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic and Brendan Bellomo’s Porcelain War the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary.

Silje Evensmo Jacobsen’s A New Kind Of Wilderness won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary, while Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez earned the corresponding world cinema dramatic prize for Sujo.

The pair collaborated as writers on the 2020 World Cinema – Dramatic prize winner Identifying Features directed by Valadez.

The Festival Favorite Award went to Daughters by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae, whose film also took Audience Award: US Documentary honours.

Sean Wang’s Didi won the audience award for US dramatic, Benjamin Ree’s Norwegian selection Ibelin, acquired by Netflix at the festival, took the corresponding world cinema documentary prize, and Shuchi Talati’s Indian film Girls Will Be Girls won the world cinema dramatic award.

GRAND JURY PRIZES

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic

In The Summers

Dir. Alessandra Lacorazza

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary

Porcelain War (USA-Ukr)

Dir. Brendan Bellomo

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic

Sujo (Mex-USA-Fra)

Dirs. Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez,

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary

A New Kind of Wilderness (Nor)

Dir. Silje Evensmo Jacobsen

AUDIENCE AWARDS

Audience Award: US Dramatic

Didi

Dir. Sean Wang

Audience Award: US Documentary

Daughters

Dirs. Angela Patton, Natalie Rae,

Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary

Ibelin (Nor)

Dir. Benjamin Ree

Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic

Girls Will Be Girls (Ind-Fr-Nor)

Dir. Shuchi Talati

Full list of winners to follow…