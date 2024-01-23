Sundance Institute and Alfred Sloan Foundation honoured previously announced Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize winner Love Me at a reception in Park City on Monday.

Married filmmaker duo Sam and Andy Zuchero received a $25,000 cash award for Love Me, which stars Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun as a buoy and a satellite who fall in love after the end of humanity.

Three artists were awarded grants to support projects currently in development: Emily Everhard received the Sloan Episodic Fellowship for Tektite, Sara Crow and Daniel Rafailedes received the Sloan Development Fellowship for Satoshi, and Lizzi Oyebode received the Sloan Commissioning Grant for Inverses.

The filmmakers received a total of $84,000 in cash awards and were celebrated today at a reception hosted by the Foundation in Park City.

“The connection between art and science, while indelible, is also ever-changing. Each year, thanks to our long-standing partnership with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, we are able to imagine with greater nuance how science can bolster art, and vice versa,” said Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente.

“We are delighted to honour Sam and Andy Zuchero’s Love Me, an original and wildly imaginative film about the nature of human identity and our connection to each other in a post-human world mediated through artificial intelligence,” said Doron Weber, vice president and programme director at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

“In a year when Chris Nolan’s great-man-of-science biopic, Oppenheimer, based on the Sloan book American Prometheus, broke box office records and garnered acclaim, we are especially pleased to award three screenwriting fellowships to four outstanding writers who dramatise the unique obstacles and underappreciated contributions of exceptional women in science and technology.