Sundance Film Festival director and head of public programming Eugene Hernandez has said the 2025 edition will feature a programme roughly similar in size to that of this year, and an online component.
“You can expect a programme size similar to last year, with 90-plus feature films and 50-plus shorts across all of our program sections,” Hernandez said in a letter on Monday.
Hernandez said the festival (January 23-February 2, 2025) will start showing films at noon local time in Park City on January 23 opening day, while screenings in Salt Lake City will commence on January 24.
Venues at time of writing include Eccles Theater, Holiday Village Cinemas, Library Center Theatre, Megaplex Theatres Park City at Redstone, and The Ray Theatre in Park City, and Salt Lake Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas and Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City.
Filmmaker Lodge on Main Street in Park City will return for talks and gatherings. The Box at The Ray will stage conversations and The Park will host events. Festival headquarters remains Sheraton Park City, and DoubleTree by Hilton Park City – The Yarrow is the artist, industry, and press hub.
As with 2024, films in the five competition sections including NEXT will be available as part of the online programme running January 30 through February 2. Films invited to other sections can also select to participate in the exclusive online festival programme for limited audiences.
Press and industry will have online access to the competition films and others that opt in for the professional community starting one day earlier on January 29.
Sundance’s Beyond Film talks programme will run in-person through January 31. Festival awards will be presented on the final Friday, January 31, when the festival will announce juried awards and audience favourites.
On Friday Sundance Institute unveiled the six finalists in its search for a new festival location starting in 2027.
Hernandez’s full letter appears below.
Dear Sundance Community,
I hope you’re having a great summer. With the 2025 Sundance Film Festival six months away, I’m writing today to share plans for our yearly gathering!
Our programming team is already watching and discussing films for the 2025 Festival, which is set for January 23–February 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, with online screenings during the second half of the Festival. You can expect a program size similar to last year, with 90-plus feature films and 50-plus shorts across all of our program sections. If you’ll be submitting a film for consideration, please keep an eye on our upcoming deadlines in August and September.
Let’s dive into what we are planning. Read on for all the details.
Limited Public Ticket Passes and Packages On Sale Tomorrow
To kick things off, a limited number of public ticket packages and passes will go on sale tomorrow, July 23 for one week only. Visit the Sundance Film Festival website to purchase tickets at the best prices of the year, including the Festival Package offering 10 in-person screening tickets with early ticket selection, the Salt Lake City Pass providing early selection for in-person screenings, and the Utah Locals Ticket Package with early access to ticket selection for 10 screenings. Also, be sure to check out our limited-edition summer merch available at store.sundance.org and stay tuned for details of the general ticket sale later this fall!
In-person and Online in 2025
We will begin premiering films at noon local time on Thursday, January 23 through Tuesday, January 28 in Park City, along with screenings in Salt Lake City starting Friday, January 24. Films will continue to play in Park City and Salt Lake City through the end of the Festival. Whether you join us for the opening weekend, at the midpoint when all of the films are available along with additional exclusive screenings and special events, or the closing weekend, we’re excited to see you in person in Utah!
Our venues to date include Eccles Theater, Holiday Village Cinemas, Library Center Theatre, Megaplex Theatres Park City at Redstone, and The Ray Theatre in Park City as well as Salt Lake Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas and Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City.
We’ll be returning with our Filmmaker Lodge on Main Street in Park City for talks and gatherings. In addition, we will have The Box at The Ray for conversations, The Park for events, our headquarters at Sheraton Park City, and DoubleTree by Hilton Park City - The Yarrow as an artist, industry, and press hub.
Like last year, films in our five competition sections (including NEXT) will be available as part of our online program from Thursday, January 30 through Sunday, February 2. Films invited to other sections can also select to participate in the exclusive online Festival program for limited audiences. Press and industry will have online access to the competition films and others that opt-in for the professional community starting one day earlier, Wednesday, January 29.
Our Beyond Film talks program will be in-person through Friday, January 31. Festival awards will again be presented on our final Friday, January 31, announcing juried awards and audience favorites.
Plan ahead
If you haven’t already, we hope you’ll book your travel and accommodations early. Check out our lodging site for special offerings and resources on booking housing, including an interactive map.
There are many ways to support Sundance Institute, and your support is critical to our mission. You can become a Sundance Institute member to receive early access to tickets for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and other benefits, as well as speak to our advancement team about giving options. And I hope you’ll sign up to our email list at sundance.org for the latest news over the coming months leading to the Festival.
As we’re preparing for the 2025 Festival, we’re also thinking about Sundance Institute’s core mission as a nonprofit of supporting independent artists, which means thinking about the long-term future. As you may know, we’re in the process of exploring viable locations to host the Festival starting in 2027, which includes Utah. That search won’t impact the Festivals in Park City and Salt Lake City in 2025 and 2026. We remain deeply grateful to Park City and the State of Utah for their ongoing partnership and are proud of the legacy we’ve built together over these past four decades. We look forward to being with you in Utah again in January.
Sundance Institute is synonymous with discovery. We empower independent artists and support freedom of expression by connecting them with audiences at our annual Festival and with events and programs year-round. It’s a mission established by our founder Robert Redford, a vision I’m proud to uphold
Our teams look forward to hearing from you over the coming months!
