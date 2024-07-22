Sundance Film Festival director and head of public programming Eugene Hernandez has said the 2025 edition will feature a programme roughly similar in size to that of this year, and an online component.

“You can expect a programme size similar to last year, with 90-plus feature films and 50-plus shorts across all of our program sections,” Hernandez said in a letter on Monday.

Hernandez said the festival (January 23-February 2, 2025) will start showing films at noon local time in Park City on January 23 opening day, while screenings in Salt Lake City will commence on January 24.

Venues at time of writing include Eccles Theater, Holiday Village Cinemas, Library Center Theatre, Megaplex Theatres Park City at Redstone, and The Ray Theatre in Park City, and Salt Lake Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas and Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City.

Filmmaker Lodge on Main Street in Park City will return for talks and gatherings. The Box at The Ray will stage conversations and The Park will host events. Festival headquarters remains Sheraton Park City, and DoubleTree by Hilton Park City – The Yarrow is the artist, industry, and press hub.

As with 2024, films in the five competition sections including NEXT will be available as part of the online programme running January 30 through February 2. Films invited to other sections can also select to participate in the exclusive online festival programme for limited audiences.

Press and industry will have online access to the competition films and others that opt in for the professional community starting one day earlier on January 29.

Sundance’s Beyond Film talks programme will run in-person through January 31. Festival awards will be presented on the final Friday, January 31, when the festival will announce juried awards and audience favourites.

On Friday Sundance Institute unveiled the six finalists in its search for a new festival location starting in 2027.

Hernandez’s full letter appears below.