Sundance Institute has narrowed its search for a new festival location starting in 2027 to six sites including Park City and Salt Lake City in Utah.

The other five announced on Friday are, in alphabetical order: Atlanta, Georgia; Boulder, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The Institute invited requests for proposals (RFP) on May 7 and is understood to have received widespread interest from across the United States. The submissions stage closed on June 21.

As part of the process the Institute assessed each city’s infrastructure, ethos and ability to host the festival in a sustainable manner. Each finalist must show how it would foster the diverse community around Sundance and a culture of independent creativity.

Members of the Sundance Institute selection committee will visit each of the finalist cities in the coming weeks to further explore suitability. A decision is expected by early 2025 and could come before the end of this year.

Sundance Film Festival will still take place in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2025 and 2026. The 2025 event runs January 23-February 2.

Screen understands that were the Institute to opt for the Utah option it would involve a reimagining of the festival from how it currently operates between the two cities.

After nearly four decades in Park City, the Institute is looking to make a change. The high cost of travelling to and staying in or around Park City has been cited on numerous occasions by Sundance filmmakers as a drawback, with prohibitive hotel rates forcing some to say further out of town.

Getting around an increasingly busy ski resort hub during peak season has also made it challenging for festival attendees and skiers. Local hoteliers, restaurateurs and stores have lamented the strain the festival puts on business and transport.

Ebs Burnough, Sundance Institute board chair, and Amanda Kelso, Sundance Institute acting CEO, said in a joint statement: “[W]e believe these six finalists allow us the best opportunity to not only secure a sustainable future for our Festival, but also to build upon its legacy while continuing to support the next generation of storytellers and highlight bold new works of art.”

Eugene Hernandez, festival director and director of public programming, added: “Throughout this process, we engaged in thoughtful, lively, creative, and supportive conversations with Governors, Mayors, arts advocates, film commissioners, and other local leaders from locations across the country. We’ve been buoyed by the tremendous enthusiasm and submissions from cities around the country and deeply appreciate the energy that went into each proposal.”

Edited statements appear below from elected officials in each of the six sites.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens: “Atlanta is a diverse and inclusive city of creatives, thinkers, artists and storytellers who are aligned with the core values of the Sundance Film Festival and who want to see Atlanta add to the legacy of Sundance.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis: “With the beautiful backdrop of the Flatirons, Boulder’s historical ties to the Redford Family, and the capacity to support a growing, inclusive festival, we are confident that Boulder, Colorado is the right home for the Sundance Film Festival.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: “For over a generation, with consistent support from the City of Cincinnati, Film Cincinnati has positioned the Cincinnati region as a go-to community for movies. We know how to nurture creative talent and the skilled workers behind the scenes, and we know how to celebrate them when they are on the big screen. Easily accessible to so much of the U.S. population, the Queen City is also a big league city for broader tourism, handling major events with professionalism and capacity.”

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg: “Our rich history hosting world-class events, growing film industry, and commitment to sustainability position us as a perfect stage for the Festival’s future. We are home to the greatest two minutes in sports and we are ready to host the greatest 10 days in film.”

Park City Mayor Nann Worel, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson: “We’ve been fortunate to host the Sundance Film Festival and witness some of the greatest films made over the past 40 years. And now, we are committed to working in partnership on a new vision of ‘Two Cities, One Experience’ with a shared goal of reinvigorating the Festival with an even greater tradition for storytelling over the next 40 years.”

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber: “Santa Fe and the Sundance Film Festival are a natural fit. Our shared values of inclusion, sustainability, and diversity have long been hallmarks of both our community and the Festival’s independent spirit. Santa Fe will provide an authentic, unique, and inspiring home for storytellers of all kinds.”