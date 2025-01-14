DC’s next superhero title Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow has begun filming in the UK this week for Warner Bros.

Milly Alcock stars as the eponymous hero in an origin story following her journey before travelling to Earth. Jason Momoa recently joined the cast, marking his return to the DC Universe following his Aquaman stint, though he will portray a different character this time around - the film’s antihero, Lobo. Further cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts and Eve Ridley.

Supergirl is shooting at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden with Craig Gillespie directing. The screenplay is adapted by Ana Nogueira from Tom King’s 2022 comic book.

The film is the second title in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe, following the upcoming release of Superman starring David Corenswet. It is slated for a June 26, 2026 release.

The Harry Potter series is also set to shoot at Leavesden later this year while further upcoming productions in the UK include Marvel feature Avengers: Doomsday and Amazon MGM Studios’ Masters Of The Universe.