Sweden’s major film and TV organisations have signed a letter to the government calling for an urgent change to the “first-come, first-served” funding process, which they claim saw all funds allocated in one minute in the latest funding round.

The letter, signed by representatives of eight organisations including Film i Vast, SVT and the Swedish Film Distributors Association, asks for the government “to promptly implement a change in the application process for support for audiovisual production (production incentives).”

The criticism regards Section 11 of Sweden’s production incentive regulations, which were introduced in 2022. It states that applications are processed in the order that they are received. With a budget limited to 100m SEK (£7.2m), the organisations claim that the cap is reached as soon as each funding round is opened, preventing a reasonable consideration of each project.

“The first-come, first-served principle has meant that speed in filling out the application form has been rewarded,” states the letter, that was delivered to Swedish culture minister Parisa Liljestrand last month. ”The application period to receive support has shortened with each occasion. It is now clear that the funds in the latest announcement [50m SEK in March 2024] ran out after 1 minute and 7 seconds, with a margin of 327 milliseconds to the next applicant. We question the reasonableness of this and of an application procedure that appears to require extensive investments in IT consultants and technical aids to have a chance to receive funds.”

The organisations believe the process requires urgent change in advance of the government’s investigation into the production incentive, that began at the beginning of the year and will not be presented until February 28, 2025, with new policy not in place until 2026 or 2027. The letter suggests complementing the current rule with a ”weighting principle” through which ”applications received on the same day are ranked based on certain predetermined criteria that serve the purpose of the incentive.”

The amount of production finance available is also a problem, according to Film i Vast CEO Mikael Fellenius, who recommends it be increased from 100m SEK to 300-400m.

”A larger budget will not only eliminate the issue mentioned in our letter, but also be more attractive to international production coming to Sweden,” Fellenius told Screen.

The organisations are yet to receive a response to their letter, although the minister has said the government will look at the issue during the investigation presented next year. The next government funding round for Swedish film and TV will likely be in October 2024.

Productions supported by Film i Vast recently include Magnus von Horn’s Cannes 2024 title The Girl With The Needle and Erik Poppe’s upcoming Quisling, which will debut at Toronto.