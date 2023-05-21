Nordic sales agent Eyewell has picked up Ukrainian feature documentary Wolf. No Fear.

It filmed from August 2020 until January 2023, and follows Special Operation Forces (SOF) and soldiers in Ukraine, and is directed and produced by Ukrainian filmmakers Tetiana Kulakovska and Anna Martynenko.

The feature captures first hand accounts of those risking their lives for the sake of their country’s independence, including some who spent five years in enemy captivity.

Eyewell’s Cannes slate includes Latvian drama Soviet Milk, directed by Inara Kolmane and telling the story of a young doctor and mother who loses everything under the Soviet regime.