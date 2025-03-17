The Accountant

Source: SXSW

The Accountant

Ben Affleck starrer The Accountant 2, Amanda Peet comedy Fantasy Life, and Remaining Native have won the 2025 SXSW Headliner, Narrative Feature and Narrative Documentary audience awards.

Jay Duplass’s comedy The Baltimorons won the Narrative Spotlight section, and Luv Ya, Bum! co-directed by Sam Wainwright Douglas and David Hartstein took Documentary Spotlight honours. Matt Johnson’s Blackberry follow-up Nirvanna The Band The Show was the audience favourite from Midnighter.

The 32nd edition of the festival announced its juried winners last week and screened 114 features including 93 world premieres, three international premieres, three North American premieres, four US premieres, 11 Texas premieres, and 57 shorts. The festival ran March 7-15 in Austin, Texas.

Select feature winners:

Headliner
The Accountant 2
Dir. Gavin O’Connor

Narrative Feature Competition
Fantasy Life
Dir. Matthew Shear

Documentary Feature Competition
Remaining Native
Dir. Paige Bethmann

Narrative Spotlight
The Baltimorons
Dir: Jay Duplass

Documentary Spotlight
Luv Ya, Bum!
Dirs. Sam Wainwright Douglas, David Hartstein

Midnighter
Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie
Dir. Matt Johnson

Visions
Ghost Boy
Dir. Rodney Ascher

Global
Corina
Dir. Urzula Barba Hopfner

24 Beats Per Second
Selena y Los Dinos
Dir. Isabel Castro

Festival Favorite
Deaf President Now!
Dirs. Nyle DiMarco, Davis Guggenheim.

Topics