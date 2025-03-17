Ben Affleck starrer The Accountant 2, Amanda Peet comedy Fantasy Life, and Remaining Native have won the 2025 SXSW Headliner, Narrative Feature and Narrative Documentary audience awards.

Jay Duplass’s comedy The Baltimorons won the Narrative Spotlight section, and Luv Ya, Bum! co-directed by Sam Wainwright Douglas and David Hartstein took Documentary Spotlight honours. Matt Johnson’s Blackberry follow-up Nirvanna The Band The Show was the audience favourite from Midnighter.

The 32nd edition of the festival announced its juried winners last week and screened 114 features including 93 world premieres, three international premieres, three North American premieres, four US premieres, 11 Texas premieres, and 57 shorts. The festival ran March 7-15 in Austin, Texas.

Select feature winners:

Headliner

The Accountant 2

Dir. Gavin O’Connor

Narrative Feature Competition

Fantasy Life

Dir. Matthew Shear

Documentary Feature Competition

Remaining Native

Dir. Paige Bethmann

Narrative Spotlight

The Baltimorons

Dir: Jay Duplass

Documentary Spotlight

Luv Ya, Bum!

Dirs. Sam Wainwright Douglas, David Hartstein

Midnighter

Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie

Dir. Matt Johnson

Visions

Ghost Boy

Dir. Rodney Ascher

Global

Corina

Dir. Urzula Barba Hopfner

24 Beats Per Second

Selena y Los Dinos

Dir. Isabel Castro

Festival Favorite

Deaf President Now!

Dirs. Nyle DiMarco, Davis Guggenheim.