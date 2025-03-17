Ben Affleck starrer The Accountant 2, Amanda Peet comedy Fantasy Life, and Remaining Native have won the 2025 SXSW Headliner, Narrative Feature and Narrative Documentary audience awards.
Jay Duplass’s comedy The Baltimorons won the Narrative Spotlight section, and Luv Ya, Bum! co-directed by Sam Wainwright Douglas and David Hartstein took Documentary Spotlight honours. Matt Johnson’s Blackberry follow-up Nirvanna The Band The Show was the audience favourite from Midnighter.
The 32nd edition of the festival announced its juried winners last week and screened 114 features including 93 world premieres, three international premieres, three North American premieres, four US premieres, 11 Texas premieres, and 57 shorts. The festival ran March 7-15 in Austin, Texas.
Select feature winners:
Headliner
The Accountant 2
Dir. Gavin O’Connor
Narrative Feature Competition
Fantasy Life
Dir. Matthew Shear
Documentary Feature Competition
Remaining Native
Dir. Paige Bethmann
Narrative Spotlight
The Baltimorons
Dir: Jay Duplass
Documentary Spotlight
Luv Ya, Bum!
Dirs. Sam Wainwright Douglas, David Hartstein
Midnighter
Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie
Dir. Matt Johnson
Visions
Ghost Boy
Dir. Rodney Ascher
Global
Corina
Dir. Urzula Barba Hopfner
24 Beats Per Second
Selena y Los Dinos
Dir. Isabel Castro
Festival Favorite
Deaf President Now!
Dirs. Nyle DiMarco, Davis Guggenheim.
No comments yet