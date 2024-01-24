Thomas Cailley’s sci-fi thriller The Animal Kingdom and Justin Triet’s Oscar-nominated courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Fall rose to the top of the nominations at France’s Cesar awards.

The Animal Kingdom, a supernatural twist on a father-son drama that first premiered at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard, has been nominated for 12 awards including best film and will vie in that category against the five-time Academy-award nominated, Palme d’Or-winning Anatomy Of A Fall with 11 nominations, alongside Cédric Kahn’s The Goldman Case, Jeanne Herry’s All Your Faces and Jean-Baptiste Durand’s Junkyard Dogs.

Cailley, Triet, Kahn and Herry also earned a nomination for best directing alongside veteran French filmmaker Catherine Breillat for another Cannes-premiering title Last Summer.

The Academy said it saw record 71.9% participation for its first round of voting in what has been a competitive year, with 3,375 of its 4,694 members taking part.

All Your Faces earned nine nominations and dominated the best supporting actress category with Leila Bekhti, Elodie Bouchez, Adele Exarchopoulos and Moiou Miou all earning nominations for their role in the drama about perpetrators and victims of crimes who meet each other as part of a French restorative justice plan. Galatea Bellugi was also nominated in the category for Junkyard Dog, a friendship drama that earned an impressive seven nominatio

In a year when box office hits such as Oppenheimer and Barbie have earned awards accolades and a slew of Oscar nominations, even French voters, who traditionally prefer to honour more arthouse fare, have opted to nominate films that have also been commercial successes.

The Animal Kingdom has sold over 1 million tickets (Studiocanal), Anatomy Of A Fall has earned 1.3 million admissions (Le Pacte) and All Your Faces (Studiocanal) 1.17 million.

Fillms that debuted at Cannes 2023 were well represented in the Cesar nominations. They include The Goldman Case, that revisits the 1975 trial of leftist radical Pierre Goldman, taking eight nominations,as well as Breillat’s Last Summer, Frederic Tellier’s biopic L’Abbe Pierre: A Century of Devotion, Valerie Donzelli’s Just The Two of Us, Anna Novion’s Marguerite’s Theorem and Iris Kaltenbach’s The Rapture.

France’s Oscar entry and Cannes best director winner Tran Anh Hung’s The Taste Of Things was nominated for best cinematography, set design and costumes but missed out in the acting, directing and best film categories.

Cesar members will choose from the 111 nominations in 24 categories in a second round of voting that runs Feb. 1 through Feb. 23 at 4 pm just ahead of the awards’ 49th ceremony that will take place at Paris’ Olympia theatre where Christopher Nolan and Agnès Jaoui will receive honourary César awards.

Best film

Anatomy Of AFall, dir. Justine Triet

Junkyard Dog, dir. Jean-Baptiste Durand

All Your Faces, dir. Jeanne Herry

The Goldman Case, dir. Cédric Kahn

The Animal Kingdom, dir. Thomas Cailley

Best directing

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

Catherine Breillat for Last Summer

Jeanne Herry for All Your Faces

Cédric Kahn for The Goldman Case

Thomas Caillet for The Animal Kingdom

Best actress

Marion Cotillard in Little Girl Blue

Léa Drucker in Last Summer

Virginie Efira in Just The Two of Us

Hafsia Herzi in The Rapture

Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

Best actor

Romain Duris in The Animal Kingdom

Benjamin Lavernhe in L’Abbé Pierre: A Century of Devotion

Melvil Poupaud in Just The Two of Us

Raphaël Quenard in Yannick

Arieh Worthalter in The Goldman Case

Best supporting actress

Leila Bekhti in All Your Faces

Galatea Bellugi in Junkyard Dogs

Elodie Bouchez in All Your Faces

Adèle Exarchopoulos in All Your Faces

Miou Miou in All Your Faces

Best supporting actors

Swann Arlaud in Anatomy of a Fall

Anthony Bajon in Junkyard Dogs

Arthur Harari in The Goldman Case

Pio Marmaï in Yannick

Antoine Reinartz in Anatomy of a Fall

Most promising actress

Céleste Brunnquell in No Love Lost

Kim Higelin in Consent

Suzanne Jouannet in The Path of Excellence

Rebecca Marder in Grand Expectations

Ella Rumpf in Marguerite’s Theorem

Most promising actor

Julien Frison in Marguerite’s Theorem

Paul Kircher in The Animal Kingdom

Samuel Kircher in Last Summer

Milo Machado-Graner in Anatomy of a Fall

Raphaël Quenard in Junkyard Dogs

Best original screenplay

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

Jean-Baptiste Durand for Junkyard Dogs

Jeanne Herry for All Your Faces

Nathalie Hertzberg, Cédric Kahn for The Goldman Case

Thomas Cailley, Pauline Munier for The Animal Kingdom

Best adapted screenplay

Valérie Donzelli, Audrey Diwan for Just The Two of Us

Vanessa Filho for Consent

Catherine Breillat for Last Summer

Best score

Gabriel Yared for Just The Two of Us

Delphine Malausséna for Junkyard Dogs

Vitalic for Disco Boy

Andrea Laszlo de Simone for The Animal Kingdom

Guillaume Roussel for The Three Musketeers (part 1 : D’Artagnan/part 2 : Milady)

Best special effects

Thomas Duval for Acid

Lise Fischer, Cédric Fayolle for The Mountain

Cyrille Bonjean, Bruno Sommier, Jean-Louis Autret for The Animal Kingdom

Olivier Cauwet for The Three Musketeers (Part 1 and 2)

Best sound

Julien Sicart, Fanny Martin, Jeanne Delplancq, Olivier Goinard for Anatomy of a Fall

Rémi Daru, Guadalupe Cassius, Loic Prian, Marc Doisne for All Your Faces

Erwan Kerzanet, Sylvain Malbrant, Olivier Guillaume for The Goldman Case

Fabrice Osinski, Raphaël Sohier, Matthieu Fichet, Niels Barletta for The Animal Kingdom

Best editing

Laurent Sénéchal for Anatomy of a Fall

Francis Vesin for All Your Faces

Valérie Loiseleux for Little Girl Blue

Yann Dedet for The Goldman Case

Lilian Corbeille for The Animal Kingdom

Best cinematography

Simon Beaufils for Anatomy of a Fall

Jonathan Ricquebourg for The Taste of Things

Patrick Ghiringhelli for The Goldman Case

David Cailley for The Animal Kingdom

Nicolas Bolduc for The Three Musketeers (Part 1 and 2)

Best set design

Emmanuelle Duplay for Anatomy of a Fall

Angelo Zamparutti for Jeanne Du Barry

Toma Baquéni for The Taste of Things

Julia Lemaire for The Animal Kingdom

Stéphane Taillasson for The Three Musketeers (Part 1 and 2)

Best costumes

Jürgen Doering for Jeanne Du Barry

Pascaline Chavanne for The Crime is Mine

Tran Nuyên Khê for The Taste of Things

Ariane Daurat for The Animal Kingdom

Thierry Delettre for The Three Musketeers (Part 1 and 2)

Best animated film

No Dogs or Italians Allowed dir. Alain Ughetto

Chicken for Linda! dir. Chiara Malta & Sébastien Laudenbach

Mars Express dir. Jérémie Périn

Best foreign film

Kidnapped dir. Marco Bellocchio

Fallen Leaves dir. Aki Kaurismaki

Oppenheimer dir. Christopher Nolan

Perfect Days dir. Wim Wenders

The Nature of Love dir. Monia Chokri

Best first film

Bernadette dir. Léa Domenach

Junkyard Dogs dir. Jean-Baptiste Durand

Vermines dir. Sebastien Vanicek

The Rapture dir. Iris Kaltenbäck

Vincent Must Die dir. Stéphan Castang

Best documentary