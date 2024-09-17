Acclaimed actress Shu Qi has completed filming her directorial debut feature Girl, a Taiwanese drama executive produced by veteran Yeh Jufeng.

Taiwan-born Shu does not appear in the film but has written the script, based on an original story that she has worked on at length. The plot and the cast remain under wraps. Cinematographer Yu Jin-ping, whose credits include Oscar-nominated Better Days and Fish Memories, serves as DoP. A release is scheduled for 2025.

The film is backed by CMC Entertainment, Wow momentum, J.Q. Pictures and Aranya Pictures. It is produced by Yeh’s Taiwan-based Mandarin Vision, which also handles international sales outside mainland China.

Shu has established an outstanding acting career in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, having appeared in numerous box office hits and acclaimed films. On the festival circuit, she is best known as the leading lady of Taiwanese auteur Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s Millennium Mambo, Three Times and The Assassin.

The Assassin played in Competition at Cannes in 2015 and Shu went on to win best actress for her leading role at the Asian Film Awards.

She has also won two Golden Horse Awards for her performances in 1998’s Your Place Or Mine and 2005’s Three Times, which also debuted in Competition at Cannes, and three Hong Kong Film Awards among many other acting accolades. She has also been a jury member at the Berlinale, Cannes and Venice and was invited to be an Oscars jury member in the actors category in 2024.