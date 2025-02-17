Gabriel Mascaro’s The Blue Trail has taken the lead on Screen’s Berlin jury grid with a strong 3.4 while Ari, Dreams, The Ice Tower and Reflection In A Dead Diamond also land.

The Blue Trail received four four stars (excellent) and five three stars (good), already beating the score of last year’s joint winners My Favourite Cake and The Devil’s Bath with 3.1. Denise Weinberg stars in the dystopian fable as a 77-year-old who embarks on a journey through the Amazon.

Click on the image above for the most up-to-date version of the grid.

Close behind was Michel Franco’s Dreams which secured an average of 3.1 with one critic yet to score. Ratings for the Mexican-produced feature starring Jessica Chastain included three fours, three threes and two twos (average) – the latter from Rita Di Santo (Morning Star, UK) and Carlos Heli Di Almedia (O Globo, Brazil).

Next in line was Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s The Ice Tower on a solid 2.6. Marion Cotillard leads the 1970s-set drama, about an actress who takes a vulnerable orphan under her wing, which scored a mixture of two and three stars.

Further down the rankings was Leonor Serraille’s Ari on a middling 2.0 after receiving mostly two and one (poor) stars while Screen’s own critic gave it three. The French-Belgium feature follows a student teacher on sick leave who rediscovers himself.

Scoring the lowest of the grid so far was the spy drama Reflection In A Dead Diamond with 1.7. The film, directed by French filmmakers Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani, divided critics with five one stars and two two stars while Paolo Bertolin (Cinematografo, Italy) and Kalapapruek (Bangkokbiznews, Thailand) gave it threes.

Next to land on the grid will be Vivian Qu’s Girls On Wire and Frédéric Hambalek’s What Marielle Knows.

The Berlin jury grid is updating live on Screendaily.com.