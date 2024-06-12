The Mediterrane Film Festival has unveiled the line-up for its second edition (June 22-30), with Cannes premiere The Count Of Monte Cristo set to open the event.



Scroll down for the full line-up

Directed by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière, the film is among seven titles in the out of competition strand, which also includes Jane Schoenbrun’s Sundance title I Saw The TV Glow and Tarsem Singh’s Dear Jassi.

The 15-strong competition section features Cannes competition titles Kinds Of Kindness and The Substance, and Berlin premiere The Strangers case starring Omar Sy,

Seven films compete in the environment-themed Mare Nostrum section, including Min Bahadur Bham’s second feature, Berlinale competition film Shambhala.

Competition

Backstage, dir. Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane

Kinds Of Kindness, dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Life, dir. Zeki Demirkubuz

Meeting with Pol Pot, dir. Rithy Panh

Negu Hurbilak, dir. Negu Collective

Out of Season, dir. Stéphane Brizé

Palazzina Laf, dir. Michele Riondino

Sweet Dreams, dir. Ena Sendijarević

The Damned, dir. Roberto Minvervini

The Rye Horn, dir. Jaione Camborda

The Strangers’ Case, dir. Brandt Andersen

The Substance, dir. Coralie Fargeat

To a Land Unknown, dir. Mahdi Fleifel

Tuesday, dir. Daina Oniunas-Pusic

Who Do I Belong To, dir. Meryam Joobeur

Out Of Competition

Dear Jassi, dir. Tarsem Singh

Hunters on a White Field, dir. Sarah Gyllenstierna

I Saw The TV Glow, dir. Jane Schoenbrun

The Belle from Gaza, dir. Yolande Zauberman

The Count of Monte Cristo, dir. Alexandre de La Patellière, Matthieu Delaporte

The Devil’s Bath, dir. Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz

Viet And Nam, dir. Truong Minh Quy

Out Of Competition: Malta Expanded

Hounds of War, dir. Isaac Florentine

Jurassic World: Dominion, extended version, dir. Colin Trevorrow

Minore, dir. Konstantinos Koutsoliotas

Mare Nostrum

A New Kind of Wilderness, dir. Silje Evensmo Jacobsen

Life and Other Problems, dir. Max Kestner

Nocturnes, dir. Anirban Dutta, Anupama Srinivasan

One Needs a Town, dir. Francesco Conversano, Nene Grignaffini

Shambhala, dir. Min Bahadur Bham

The Human Hibernation, dir. Anna Cordunella Castro

The Last, dir. Sebastian Pena Escobar

Future Visions

Alex Honnold: The Soloist, dir. Jonathan Griffith

All that Remains, dir. Craig Quintero

Daughters of Chibok, dir. Joel Benson

Eggscape, dir. German Heller

Elele, dir. Sjoerd van Acker

Empereur, dir. Marion Burger, Ilan Cohen

Over the Rainbow, dir. Craig Quintero

Sen, dir. Keisuke Itoh

Space Explorers, dir. Felix Lajeunesse

Tales from Soda Island, dir. Simone Fougnier

The Blu, dir. Jake Rowell

The Imaginary Friend, dir. Steye Hallema

Tu Vivras Mon Fils, dir. Victoria Bousis

Wallace and Gromit, dir. Finbar Hawkins, Bram Ttwheam, Lawrence Bennett

Homage to David Bowie

The Man Who Fell to Earth, dir Nicolas Roeg

My Way, dir. Lisa Azuelos, Thierry Teston