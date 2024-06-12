The Mediterrane Film Festival has unveiled the line-up for its second edition (June 22-30), with Cannes premiere The Count Of Monte Cristo set to open the event.
Directed by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière, the film is among seven titles in the out of competition strand, which also includes Jane Schoenbrun’s Sundance title I Saw The TV Glow and Tarsem Singh’s Dear Jassi.
The 15-strong competition section features Cannes competition titles Kinds Of Kindness and The Substance, and Berlin premiere The Strangers case starring Omar Sy,
Seven films compete in the environment-themed Mare Nostrum section, including Min Bahadur Bham’s second feature, Berlinale competition film Shambhala.
Competition
Backstage, dir. Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane
Kinds Of Kindness, dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
Life, dir. Zeki Demirkubuz
Meeting with Pol Pot, dir. Rithy Panh
Negu Hurbilak, dir. Negu Collective
Out of Season, dir. Stéphane Brizé
Palazzina Laf, dir. Michele Riondino
Sweet Dreams, dir. Ena Sendijarević
The Damned, dir. Roberto Minvervini
The Rye Horn, dir. Jaione Camborda
The Strangers’ Case, dir. Brandt Andersen
The Substance, dir. Coralie Fargeat
To a Land Unknown, dir. Mahdi Fleifel
Tuesday, dir. Daina Oniunas-Pusic
Who Do I Belong To, dir. Meryam Joobeur
Out Of Competition
Dear Jassi, dir. Tarsem Singh
Hunters on a White Field, dir. Sarah Gyllenstierna
I Saw The TV Glow, dir. Jane Schoenbrun
The Belle from Gaza, dir. Yolande Zauberman
The Count of Monte Cristo, dir. Alexandre de La Patellière, Matthieu Delaporte
The Devil’s Bath, dir. Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz
Viet And Nam, dir. Truong Minh Quy
Out Of Competition: Malta Expanded
Hounds of War, dir. Isaac Florentine
Jurassic World: Dominion, extended version, dir. Colin Trevorrow
Minore, dir. Konstantinos Koutsoliotas
Mare Nostrum
A New Kind of Wilderness, dir. Silje Evensmo Jacobsen
Life and Other Problems, dir. Max Kestner
Nocturnes, dir. Anirban Dutta, Anupama Srinivasan
One Needs a Town, dir. Francesco Conversano, Nene Grignaffini
Shambhala, dir. Min Bahadur Bham
The Human Hibernation, dir. Anna Cordunella Castro
The Last, dir. Sebastian Pena Escobar
Future Visions
Alex Honnold: The Soloist, dir. Jonathan Griffith
All that Remains, dir. Craig Quintero
Daughters of Chibok, dir. Joel Benson
Eggscape, dir. German Heller
Elele, dir. Sjoerd van Acker
Empereur, dir. Marion Burger, Ilan Cohen
Over the Rainbow, dir. Craig Quintero
Sen, dir. Keisuke Itoh
Space Explorers, dir. Felix Lajeunesse
Tales from Soda Island, dir. Simone Fougnier
The Blu, dir. Jake Rowell
The Imaginary Friend, dir. Steye Hallema
Tu Vivras Mon Fils, dir. Victoria Bousis
Wallace and Gromit, dir. Finbar Hawkins, Bram Ttwheam, Lawrence Bennett
Homage to David Bowie
The Man Who Fell to Earth, dir Nicolas Roeg
My Way, dir. Lisa Azuelos, Thierry Teston
