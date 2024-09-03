Ben Gregor’s star-studded adaptation of Enid Blyton’s children’s classic The Magic Faraway Tree has been picked up for theatrical release in the UK and Ireland by Entertainment Film Distributors.

Los Angeles-based Palisades Park Pictures represents sales, with CAA Media Finance co-repping US rights.

The family adventure features an ensemble cast including Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan, Jessica Gunning, Jennifer Saunders and Rebecca Ferguson.

A family find themselves forced to relocate to the remote English countryside. Soon after their arrival, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric residents.

Production is now underway in Malta, after completing filming in the UK.

Pippa Harris and Nicolas of the UK’s Neal Street Productions produce alongside Danny Perkins of Elysian Film Group. Perkins developed the film with Harris while running Studiocanal UK.

Ashland Hill Media Finance is fully financing.