The Match Factory has boarded Veljko Vidak’s Cinéma Laika, a documentary about the efforts of legendary Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki to create his own cinema theatre in an abandoned factory hall in a small village an hour from Helsinki.

Billed as being “in close harmony with Kaurismäki’s cinematic style”, the documentary follows the construction of the cinema in an old foundry by Kaurismäki and his friend, the poet and writer, Mika Lätti.

It also delves into the world of the Finnish auteur’s cinema and sees him engage with fellow filmmakers including Jim Jarmusch.

Using recycled wood, metal, and pre-owned furniture, Kaurismäki and the residents of Karkkila collaboratively crafted Kino Laika, which opened last year. The venue is surrounded by Cadillacs, motorcycles, rock bars, and a beautiful natural environment.

“In an era marked by the closure of cinema theatres, the endeavors of Aki Kaurismäki in Karkkila assume an even greater significance. Veljko Vidak adeptly captures in his documentary the profound impact of cinema on a community. We are proud to present his work to the market,” says Thania Dimitrakopoulou, head of acquisitions and sales at The Match Factory.

Vidak is a Croatian artist and filmmaker. He exhibits regularly in France and his works have traveled the world. Cinéma Laika is his first documentary.

The film is a production by 43e Parallèle Productions, Les Films du Worso in co-production with Aki Kaurismäki’s production company Sputnik Oy and with the support of Ciné+, Procirep-Angoa, and the city of Karkkila, Finland.

The Match Factory represents the complete filmography of Aki Kaurismäki.