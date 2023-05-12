Screen can reveal the first trailer for Claude Schmitz’s debut feature The Other Laurens, which plays in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes.

Set on the French-Spanish border, The Other Laurens follows a private detective forced to face the ghosts of his past when his niece asks him to investigate her father’s death.

The film stars Olivier Rabourdin, Kate Moran, Marc Barbé and newcomer Louise Leroy.

It is produced by Benoit Roland for Belgium’s Wrong Men and Jérémy Forni for France’s Chevaldeuxtrois.

Brussels–based Best Friend Forever (BFF) handles international sales.