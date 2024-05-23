Jonas Trueba’s The Other Way Around has received the Europa Cinemas Label as best European film in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

The comedy-drama – which has the Spanish title Volveréis – was selected by a jury of four exhibitors from the Europa Cinemas network.

An eighth feature for Spanish filmmaker Trueba, The Other Way Around follows a couple who decide to throw a party to celebrate their separation after 15 years as a couple.

The jury said, “Humorous and cleverly written, the film’s circular structure manifests generosity of spirit in its inspiring look at human relationships. It is a pleasing beacon of positivity, and one which we feel will appeal to audiences around Europe.”

Written by Trueba, Itsaso Arana and Vito Sanz, the film is produced by Trueba and Javier Lafuente, for Spain’s Los Ilusos Films, in co-production with France’s Les Films du Worso. Memento International handles international sales. Arana and Sanz lead the cast as the couple.

The film will now receive the support of the Europa Cinemas Network, with additional promotion and incentives for exhibitors to extend its run on screen.

It is the 21st time the Europa Cinemas Label prize has been awarded at Cannes, with previous recipients including One Fine Morning, Mustang, Le Quattro Volte and The Selfish Giant. Last year’s winner, Elena Martin Gimeno’s Creatura, also hails from Spain.

The award is also presented at Berlin, Venice, Karlovy Vary and Locarno film festivals.