Argentinian filmmaker Clarisa Navas’ The Prince Of Nanawa was awarded the €21,000 grand jury prize at the Swiss documentary festival Visions du Reel, while Irainian director Bani Koshnoudi’s The Vanishing Point won the top prize in the Burning Lights competition.
Navas’ documentary follows a boy living on the Paraguayan border across 10 years. The jury said the film used “confidence and humility” to straddle “autofiction, fiction and non-fiction resisting the master’s narrative”.
In the Burning Lights competition, Iranian filmmaker Koshnoudi won the €10,500 jury prize for The Vanishing Point which sees a family break its silence on the execution of their cousin in 1988. The jury called the film “a bold and radical exploration of shared pain and collective resistance”.
Further winners included Les Vies d’Andrès which won the €16,000 jury prize in the national competition. Directed by Baptiste Janon and Belgian filmmaker Rémi Pons, the film follows the lives of four truck drivers.
Visions du Reel artistic director Emilie Bujes said: “The 154 films presented at the 2025 Festival offer a myriad prisms through which to explore contemporary documentary cinema and to discover bold, personal, and singular cinematic voices.
“I’m delighted to see that this year’s awards reflect this ambition, notably including films created over extended periods of time.”
Visions du Reel winners 2025
International competition
Grand jury prize
The Prince Of Nanawa, dir. Clarisa Navas
Special jury prize
To Use A Mountain, dir. Casey Carter
Special mention
Anamocot, dir. Marie Voignier
Burning Lights competition
Jury prize
The Vanishing Point, dir. Bani Khoshnoudi
Special jury award
To The West In Zapata, dir. David Bim
Special mention
Fierté nationale: de Jéricho vers Gaza, dir, Sven Augustijnen
National competition
Jury prize
Les Vies d’Andrès, dirs. Baptiste Janon and Rémi Pons
Special jury award
Sediments, dir. Laura Coppens
Special mention
Toute Ma Vie, dir. Matias Carlier
