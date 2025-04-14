Argentinian filmmaker Clarisa Navas’ The Prince Of Nanawa was awarded the €21,000 grand jury prize at the Swiss documentary festival Visions du Reel, while Irainian director Bani Koshnoudi’s The Vanishing Point won the top prize in the Burning Lights competition.

Navas’ documentary follows a boy living on the Paraguayan border across 10 years. The jury said the film used “confidence and humility” to straddle “autofiction, fiction and non-fiction resisting the master’s narrative”.

In the Burning Lights competition, Iranian filmmaker Koshnoudi won the €10,500 jury prize for The Vanishing Point which sees a family break its silence on the execution of their cousin in 1988. The jury called the film “a bold and radical exploration of shared pain and collective resistance”.

Further winners included Les Vies d’Andrès which won the €16,000 jury prize in the national competition. Directed by Baptiste Janon and Belgian filmmaker Rémi Pons, the film follows the lives of four truck drivers.

Visions du Reel artistic director Emilie Bujes said: “The 154 films presented at the 2025 Festival offer a myriad prisms through which to explore contemporary documentary cinema and to discover bold, personal, and singular cinematic voices.

“I’m delighted to see that this year’s awards reflect this ambition, notably including films created over extended periods of time.”

Visions du Reel winners 2025

International competition

Grand jury prize

The Prince Of Nanawa, dir. Clarisa Navas

Special jury prize

To Use A Mountain, dir. Casey Carter

Special mention

Anamocot, dir. Marie Voignier

Burning Lights competition

Jury prize

The Vanishing Point, dir. Bani Khoshnoudi

Special jury award

To The West In Zapata, dir. David Bim

Special mention

Fierté nationale: de Jéricho vers Gaza, dir, Sven Augustijnen

National competition

Jury prize

Les Vies d’Andrès, dirs. Baptiste Janon and Rémi Pons

Special jury award

Sediments, dir. Laura Coppens

Special mention

Toute Ma Vie, dir. Matias Carlier