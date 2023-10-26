Nikolaj Arcel’s historical drama The Promised Land headed the winners at the 12th edition of Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival (EMIFF), with three prizes including best actor for Mads Mikkelsen.

Mikkelsen was present to collect his award at the ceremony on Tuesday, October 24 – also accepting the prizes for best international film and best cinematography on behalf of Rasmus Videbaek.

Scroll down for the EMIFF feature awards

The festival jury also gave a special mention to Simon Bennebjerg in the unofficial ‘best onscreen villain’ category. The Promised Land premiered in competition at Venice in September; it is Denmark’s entry to the best international feature Oscar.

The festival presented 25 awards and four honorary prizes across its programme. Wim Wenders won best director for his Cannes Competition entry Perfect Days, with a special mention for Franz Lustig’s cinematography.

Patrick Buchting’s Tomorrow Somewhere by the Sea received the award for best feature film made in the Balearic Islands. The film is a German drama about four teenagers on a drive to Portugal, and debuted at Filmfest Bremen earlier this year.

Previously announced honorary award recipients included Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier, taking the Icon award at the closing ceremony; alongside actor Daniel Bruhl, director Isabel Coixet and cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, who received their awards on the opening night.

Prizes at this year’s festival totalled €25,000 (£21,734); with over 300 industry professionals attending the 2023 edition.

EMIFF 2023 feature film awards

Best international film – The Promised Land

Best actor – Mads Mikkelsen, The Promised Land

Best actress – Clara McGregor, You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder

Best director – Wim Wenders, Perfect Days

Best cinematography – Rasmus Videbaek, The Promised Land; special mention – Franz Lustig, Perfect Days

Best debut film – Six Weeks, Noemi Veronika Szakonyi

Best new director – Noemi Veronika Szakonyi, Six Weeks

Best international feature documentary – Earthbound: Nzambi Matee

Best feature film made in the Balearic Islands – Tomorrow Somewhere By The Sea

Local cinematography award – Pasqual Mari, Ben

Best documentary feature film made in the Balearic Islands – I punk