Charlie McDowell’s The Summer Book starring Glenn Close and Pedro Almódovar’s English-language Venice Golden Lion winner The Room Next Door starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton bookend the 37th AFI European Union Film Showcase.

Running December 4-22 at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Maryland, the showcase presents 54 features representing all 27 European Union members states including 12 international feature film Oscar submissions and six US premieres.

Besides the festival’s Finnish opener The Summer Book and Spanish closing night selection The Room Next Door, Brady Corbet’s Venice Silver Lion winner The Brutalist from Hungary starring Adrien Brody is the centrepiece selection.

There are US premieres for: Olivier Assayas’ Suspended Time from France; Bruno Anković’s Celebration from Croatia; Iveta Grófová’s The Hungarian Dressmaker from Slovak Republic; Peter Hoogendoorn’s Three Days Of Fish from Netherlands; Elena Manrique’s The Party’s Over from Spain; and Pavel G. Vesnakov’s Bulgarian drama Windless.

The programme includes Paolo Sorrentino’s Italian drama Parthenope, Miguel Gomes’ Grand Tour from Portugal, Athina Rachel Tsangari’s Harvest from Greece, Magnus von Horn Dnaish drama The Girl With The Needle, and Maura Delpero’s Italian wartime drama Vermiglio.