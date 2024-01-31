Newen Connect, the distribution division of TF1 Group’s Newen Studios, has signed a distribution agreement with international sales company The Yellow Affair.

The Yellow Affair will handle international sales for indie feature films produced by Newen Studios labels under the brand “The Yellow Affair by Newen Connect.”

Newen Connect’s film distribution team will continue to handle international sales for mainstream titles and all films produced by French-based production companies within the Newen Studios group.

Feature films made by Denmark’s Nimbus and Germany’s Flare Films - which includes the upcoming Punching The World by Constanze Klaue - will be amongst the first to transfer across to the new label.

The Yellow Affair’s shareholders include Anagram, which is part of the Newen Studios Group, as well as Visiorex, Helsinki-filmi and Marianna Films. Its recent titles include Sundance and Berlinale selected Reinas.