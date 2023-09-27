The European Film Academy has added a further 21 features to its shortlist for the 2023 European Film Awards, including Cannes premieres The Zone of Interest and Club Zero and Venice competition titles The Green Border and Io Capitano.

The shortlist for the European Film Awards now comprises 40 features. The first 19 titles titles in the running for the 2023 European Film Awards were unveiled in August and included Anatomy Of A Fall, How To Have Sex, The Old Oak and Firebrand.

The European Film Academy said that more than 40% of all selected films are directed by women.

The official nominations of the European Film Awards will be revealed on 7 November.

The awards ceremony takes place on 9 December in Berlin.

EFA Feature Film Selection 2023 – Part 2

Animal (Gr-Austria-Bulg-Rom-Cyp)

Dir: Sofia Exarchou

Blaga’s Lessons (Bulg-Ger)

Dir: Stephan Komandarev (Bulgaria, Germany)

Club Zero (Austria-UK-Ger-Fr-Den-Qatar)

Dir: Jessica Hausner (

Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World (Rom-Lux-Fr-Cro)

Dir: Radu Jude

Excursion (Bos-Cro-Ser-Fr-Nor-Qatar)

Dir: Una Gunjak

Explanation For Everything (Hun-Slovakia)

Dir: Gábor Reisz

The Green Border (Pol-Fr-Cz-Bel)

Dir: Agnieszka Holland

Holly (Bel-Lux-Neth-Fr)

Dir: Fien Troch

Housekeeping For Beginners (N.Mac-Cro-Ser-Pol-Kos)

Dir: Goran Stolevski

Io Capitano (It-Bel)

Dir: Matteo Garrone

Paradise Is Burning (Sw-It)

Dir: Mika Gustafson

Society Of The Snow (Sp)

Dir: J. A. Bayona

Stepne (Ukr-Ger-Pol-Slovakia)

Dir: Maryna Vroda

Sweet Dreams (Net-Swe-Reunion-Neth)

Dir: Ena Sendijarević

Tatami (Geo-US)

Dir: Guy Nattiv And Zar Amir Ebrahimi

The Pot-Au-Feu (Fr)

Dir: Tran Anh Hung (France)

The Promised Land (Den-Ger-Swe)

Dir: Nikolaj Arcel

The Universal Theory (Ger-Aus-Switz)

Dir: Timm Kröger

The Vanishing Soldier (Isr)

Dani Rosenberg

The Zone Of Interest (UK-Pol-US)

Dir: Jonathan Glazer

Woman Of… (Pol-Swe)

Dir: Małgorzata Szumowska And Michał Englert