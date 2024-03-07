The 26th edition of the Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival (TiDF) kicks off today (March 7) with 12 features screening in international competition.

Several titles are making their world premiere at the festival including Johatsu - Into Thin Air from Andreas Hartmann and Arata Mori about the thousands of people who disappear in Japan each year.

Also playing is Sundance award-winner A New Kind Of Wilderness from Silje Evensmo Jacobsen. The Norweigan film, which won the grand jury prize in documentary, follows a family living in the wild who are forced to confront contemporary society after a tragic event.

Fellow Sundance-award winner Nocturnes is also in contention for the €12,000 Golden Alexander prize. The India-US title from Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, which picked up a jury award in documentary craft in Park City, looks at moths in the lush forests of the Eastern Himalayas.

Other titles include Berlin premiere My Stolen Planet by Farahnaz Sharif and Romana S. Diaz’ And So It Begins about the recent Filipino elections.

The festival opens with Fernando Trueba’s They Shot The Piano Player and closes on March 17 with Aris Dorizas’ Yanni Spanos: A Life Behind the Marquee.

The full TiDF line-up comprises 250 documentaries, including 111 world, international and European premieres.

TiDF 2024 international competition

*denotes world premiere

And So It Begins (US-Phil), dir. Ramona S. Diaz

Forest (Pol-Czech), dir. Lidia Duda

Johatsu - Into Thin Air* (Ger-Jap), dirs. Andreas Hartmann, Arata Mori

My Stolen Planet (Ger-Iran), dir. Farahnaz Sharif

A New Kind Of Wilderness (Nor), dir. Silje Evensmo Jacobsen

Nocturnes (Ind-US), dirs. Anirban Dutta, Anupama Srinivasan

Pol Pot Dancing (Ger-Nor), dir. Enrique Sánchez Lansch

Stray Bodies (Gre-Switz-It-Bul), dir. Elina Psykou

Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other (UK-Den), dirs. Jacob Perlmutter, Manon Ouimet

Unclaimed (Gre), dir. Marianna Economou

Unclickable (Gre-Cyp-US), dir. Babis Makridis

Where We Used To Sleep (Ger), dir. Matthäus Wörle