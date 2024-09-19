German documentary festival DOK Leipzig is set to open with German filmmaker Thomas Riedelsheimer’s Tracing Light.

Riedelsheimer explores the phenomenon of light, and how the two disciplines of art and physics approach it in different ways.

He previously opened the festival in 2004 with Touch The Sound. In 2008, he co-founded the production company Filmpunkt with Stefan Tolz. Filmpunkt produces Tracing Light alongside Sonja Henrici Creates, in association with Edinburgh-based Skyline Productions.

DOK Leipzig runs from October 28 to November 3.