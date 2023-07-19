Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) top brass said on Wednesday that in spite of the Hollywood double strike they are “continuing to plan for a memorable and high-profile festival from September 7 to 17”.

SAG-AFTRA strike rules state actors cannot walk read carpets or promote their films, which has given the festival, distribution and awards sectors plenty to think about.

In a letter to the industry CEO Cameron Bailey, programming head Anita lee and industry head and programmer Geoff Macnaughton noted that more than 70% of festival selections are not from the United States.

The festival brass added they have been encouraged by talks with industry and have maintained “constant communication” with SAG-AFTRA representatives, and other fall festivals.

The letter emphasised TIFF’s role as a “thriving sales market”, adding that more than one-third of this year’s titles are available for acquisition.

For the first time the festival will open the doors of TIFF Bell Lightbox early on September 6 to host market screenings for international buyers.

Venice has been in talks with studios and streamers behind its selections as to whether they will pull their films due to SAG-AFTRA strike rules prohibiting actors to promote their work. Venice continues to plan its festival and will announce it’s line-up on July 25. It previsouly said Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers starring Zendaya will open the festival.

Earlier today TIFF added Atom Egoyan’s Seven Veils to its selection and previously announced that Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins will premiere in Toronto

The full letter appears below