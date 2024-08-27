Toronto world premiere Elton John: Never Too Late will get a limited theatrical run in the US and UK on November 15 before it debuts on Disney+ on December 13.

R.J. Cutler and John’s husband David Furnish co-directed the documentary, in which the British superstar reflects on his tough early years as he prepares to play his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium.

The feature, which will include a new original song by John, chronicles how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction en route to becoming a global icon. It premieres in Gala Presentations at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 6.

John is scheduled to attend the TIFF world premiere, and will also attend BFI London Film Festival for the European premiere on October 10.

Elton John: Never Too Late from Disney Branded Television is produced by Rocket Entertainment and This Machine Filmworks, part of Sony Pictures Television.

Cutler and Furnish serve as producers alongside Trevor Smith. Elise Pearlstein, Mark Blatty, Luke Lloyd Davies, Rachael Paley, Jane Cha Cutler and John Battsek serve as executive producers.