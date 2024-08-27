The Match Factory has hired former Netflix executive Marc van den Bosch-Mprah in the newly created role of VP acquisitions.

Based in Berlin, van den Bosch-Mprah will lead The Match Factory’s worldwide acquisition strategy and report to general manager Michael Weber. His appointment is effective immediately.

Van den Bosch-Mprah was most recently at Netflix, where he spent the last two years as head of acquisitions and co-production for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. There, he spearheaded the negotiation of a long-term partnership for Constantin’s theatrical releases in German-speaking Europe, and co-produced movies, series and documentaries, including Netflix’s first Swiss production Birds

He previously held managerial roles at RTL, Warner Bros and Viacom.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Marc to The Match Factory team. His expertise in acquisition strategy, sales and local co-production aligns perfectly with our goal of enhancing our global presence,” said Weber.

The Match Factory is premiering Athina Rachel Tsangari’s Harvest, Türker Süer’s Edge Of Night and Sanatorium Under The Sign Of The Hourglass by the Quay Brothers at Venice.

In Toronto, the company’s line-up includes The End by Joshua Oppenheimer.