Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and communications giant Rogers have extended their presenting partner and TIFF People’s Choice Award deal for three years through 2027.

The parties struck a one-year deal last summer after Canadian communications company Bell parted ways last following a 28-year association that by the end saw Bell bring TIFF around C$5m a year.

Financial terms of the new partnership were not disclosed. TIFF and Rogers said they will create a new original content series in partnership with TIFF’s in-house Studio 9 production team.

Rogers will also develop and produce a 50th edition TV special to be aired exclusively on Citytv ahead of this year’s 50th edition running September 4-14.

“We share a vision of celebrating Canadian storytelling and commitment to excellence on a global stage, and we look forward to working together to create a truly remarkable 50th edition of our festival in September,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

TIFF said last year’s festival drew a record-breaking 700,000 attendees.