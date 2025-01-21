Cameron Bailey

Source: TIFF

Cameron Bailey

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and communications giant Rogers have extended their presenting partner and TIFF People’s Choice Award deal for three years through 2027.

The parties struck a one-year deal last summer after Canadian communications company Bell parted ways last following a 28-year association that by the end saw Bell bring TIFF around C$5m a year.

Financial terms of the new partnership were not disclosed. TIFF and Rogers said they will create a new original content series in partnership with TIFF’s in-house Studio 9 production team.

Rogers will also develop and produce a 50th edition TV special to be aired exclusively on Citytv ahead of this year’s 50th edition running September 4-14.

“We share a vision of celebrating Canadian storytelling and commitment to excellence on a global stage, and we look forward to working together to create a truly remarkable 50th edition of our festival in September,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

TIFF said last year’s festival drew a record-breaking 700,000 attendees.

 

 

 

