Austria-based Autlook Filmsales has acquired international rights to Khartoum, the Sundance World Documentary Competition contender directed by Anas Saeed, Rawia Alhag, Ibrahim Snoopy, Timeea M. Ahmed and Phil Cox.

The film, which will also screen in Berlinale Panorama, follows five very different citizens from Khartoum, Sudan: a civil servant, a tea lady, a resistance committee volunteer, and two street boys, all forced to leave their homes by war.

It is produced by Giovanna Stopponi and Talal Afifi.

The outfit has also taken sales rights to Amber Fares’ feature doc, Coexistence, My Ass!, also screening in Sundance’s World Cinema Documentary Competition.

The film follows Israeli activist-comedian Noam Shuster Eliassi as she builds a comedy show by the same name as part of a Harvard fellowship. Shot over five tumultuous years, the film traces Noam’s journey just as the situation in Israel and Palestine becomes yet more fraught. The film is produced by Rachel Leah Jones and Rabab Haj Yahya.

The third Sundance documentary on the Autlook slate is Maia Lekow and Christopher King’s Kenya-set How To Build A Library, also selected for World Cinema Documentary Competition, The is about two Nairobi women who decide to transform what used to be a whites-only library until 1958 into a vibrant cultural hub. Along the way, they must navigate local politics, raise millions for the rebuild, and confront the ghosts of Kenya’s colonial past. Lekow and King also produce through Circle And Square Productions.

Autlook has also acquired Ragnhild Ekner’s football fan doc Ultras which has its world premiere at the Göteborg Film Festival later this month. This is a no- holds barred look at global football culture - and the passion and aggro that goes with it.

The company has started 2025 riding high with Yuval Abraham and Basel Adra’s No Other Land, which has picked up 40 awards, is nominated in Bafta’s best documentary category and is on the Oscar shortlist. The film is made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective and focusing on the destruction of the Masafer Yatta Palestinian villages, in the occupied West Bank, had sold all over the world.

No Other Land has sold to theatrical distributors in 25 countries including Poland (Against Gravity), Indonesia (Falcon), Switzerland (Cinédoc), Greece (Filmtrade), Italy (Just Wanted), Germany (IMMERGUTEFILME), Austria (Polyfilm), Mexico (Artegios) and Taiwan (Joint Entertainment).

Previously announced partnerships include with Dogwoof for the UK and Ireland, pay-TV outfit Filmin for Spain and Portugal, L’atelier L’Image for France, Cherry Pickers for Benelux, Hi Gloss Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand, Transformer for Japan, and Restart for the former Yugoslavia.