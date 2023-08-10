The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled the line-up for its Centrepiece programme, with 47 titles screening from filmmakers representing 45 countries.
Included in the programme (previously known as Contemporary World Cinema) are Victor Erice’s Close Your Eyes, getting its North American premiere; Aki Kaurismaki’s Fallen Leaves, receiving its Canadian premiere; and Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border, a North American premiere.
Scroll down for the full list of Centrepiece titles
TIFF also announced additional titles for its Galas, Special Presentations and Documentaries programmes, among them the world premiere of Brian Helgeland’s Finestkind.
Anita Lee, the festival’s chief programming officer, commented: “We are very excited to present the new Centrepiece programme, a cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and embraces the art of human experience. The rebranding of the TIFF programme, formerly Contemporary World Cinema, is a reflection of the festival’s vision to provide an elevated platform for international cinema, for acclaimed titles from festivals around the globe, highly anticipated premieres from Canadian and international talents, and the latest work of influential filmmaking luminaries.”
Toronto Centrepiece 2023 programme
* - world premiere
100 Yards (China) dirs. Xu Haofeng, Xu Junfeng
About Dry Grasses (Tur-Fr-Ger-Swe) dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan
A Happy Day (Nor-Den) dir. Hisham Zaman*
A Ravaging Wind (Arg-Ur) dir. Paula Hernández*
A Road to A Village (Nep) dir. Nabin Subba*
Banel & Adama (Fr-Sen-Mali) dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy
Chuck Chuck Baby (UK) dir. Janis Pugh
City of Wind (Fr-Mon-Por-Neth-Qat-Ger) dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir
Close Your Eyes (Sp-Arg) dir. Víctor Erice
Death of a Whistleblower (S Afr) dir. Ian Gabriel*
Fallen Leaves (Fin-Ger) dir. Aki Kaurismäki
Fitting In (Can) dir. Molly McGlynn
Green Border (Pol-Cze-Fr-Bel) dir. Agnieszka Holland
Hey, Viktor! (Can) dir. Cody Lightning
Holiday (It) dir. Edoardo Gabbriellini*
Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Can) dir. Ariane Louis-Seize
I Do Not Come To You By Chance (Nigeria) dir. Ishaya Bako*
In Flames (Can-Pak) dir. Zarrar Kahn
Inshallah a Boy (Jor-Fr-S Arabia-Qat-Egy) dir. Amjad Al Rasheed
Irena’s Vow (Can-Pol) dir. Louise Archambault*
Je’vida (Fin) dir. Katja Gauriloff
Kanaval (Can-Lux) dir. Henri Pardo*
Limbo (Australia) dir. Ivan Sen
Lost Ladies (India) dir. Kiran Rao*
Mountains (US) dir. Monica Sorelle
National Anthem (US) dir. Luke Gilford
Perfect Days (Japan) dir. Wim Wenders
Robot Dreams (Sp-Fr) dir. Pablo Berger
Shadow of Fire (Japan) dir. Shinya Tsukamoto
Shayda (Australia) dir. Noora Niasari
Sira (Bur-Sen-Fr-Ger) dir. Apolline Traoré
Snow Leopard (China) dir. Pema Tseden
Sweet Dreams (Neth-Swe-Indonesia-Fr) dir. Ena Sendijarević
The Breaking Ice (China) dir. Anthony Chen
The Delinquents (Arg-Bra-Lux-Chile) dir. Rodrigo Moreno
The Feeling That the Time for Something Has Passed (US) dir. Joanna Arnow
The Monk and the Gun (Bhu-Fr-US-Tai) dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji
The Nature of Love (Can-Fr) dir. Monia Chokri
The Reeds (Turkey-Bulg) dir. Cemil Ağacıkoğlu*
The Settlers (Chile-Arg-Fr-Den-UK-Tai-Swe-Ger) dir. Felipe Gálvez Haberle
The Teachers’ Lounge (Ger) dir. Ilker Çatak
They Shot the Piano Player (Sp-Fr) dirs. Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal
Toll (Bra-Por) dir. Carolina Markowicz*
Upon Open Sky (Mex-Sp) dirs. Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga
We Grown Now (US) dir. Minhal Baig*
Woodland (Austria) dir. Elisabeth Scharang*
Your Mother’s Son (Phil) dir. Jun Robles Lana*
Galas
A Normal Family (S Korea) dir. Hur Jin-ho*
Finestkind (US) dir. Brian Helgeland*
Smugglers (S Korea) dir. Ryoo Seung-wan
Thank You For Coming (India) dir. Karan Boolani*
Special Presentations
Daddio (US) dir. Christy Hall
El Sabor de la Navidad (Mex) dir. Alejandro Lozano*
Evil Does Not Exist (Japan) dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Quiz Lady (US) dir. Jessica Yu*
Ru (Can) dir. Charles-Olivier Michaud*
The Movie Teller (Sp-Fr-Chile) dir. Lone Scherfig*
The Promised Land (Den-Ger-Swe) dir. Nikolaj Arcel
Documentary
I am Sirat (Can) dirs. Deepa Mehta, Sirat Taneja*
No comments yet