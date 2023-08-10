The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled the line-up for its Centrepiece programme, with 47 titles screening from filmmakers representing 45 countries.

Included in the programme (previously known as Contemporary World Cinema) are Victor Erice’s Close Your Eyes, getting its North American premiere; Aki Kaurismaki’s Fallen Leaves, receiving its Canadian premiere; and Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border, a North American premiere.

TIFF also announced additional titles for its Galas, Special Presentations and Documentaries programmes, among them the world premiere of Brian Helgeland’s Finestkind.

Anita Lee, the festival’s chief programming officer, commented: “We are very excited to present the new Centrepiece programme, a cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and embraces the art of human experience. The rebranding of the TIFF programme, formerly Contemporary World Cinema, is a reflection of the festival’s vision to provide an elevated platform for international cinema, for acclaimed titles from festivals around the globe, highly anticipated premieres from Canadian and international talents, and the latest work of influential filmmaking luminaries.”

Toronto Centrepiece 2023 programme

* - world premiere

100 Yards (China) dirs. Xu Haofeng, Xu Junfeng

About Dry Grasses (Tur-Fr-Ger-Swe) dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan

A Happy Day (Nor-Den) dir. Hisham Zaman*

A Ravaging Wind (Arg-Ur) dir. Paula Hernández*

A Road to A Village (Nep) dir. Nabin Subba*

Banel & Adama (Fr-Sen-Mali) dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Chuck Chuck Baby (UK) dir. Janis Pugh

City of Wind (Fr-Mon-Por-Neth-Qat-Ger) dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Close Your Eyes (Sp-Arg) dir. Víctor Erice

Death of a Whistleblower (S Afr) dir. Ian Gabriel*

Fallen Leaves (Fin-Ger) dir. Aki Kaurismäki

Fitting In (Can) dir. Molly McGlynn

Green Border (Pol-Cze-Fr-Bel) dir. Agnieszka Holland

Hey, Viktor! (Can) dir. Cody Lightning

Holiday (It) dir. Edoardo Gabbriellini*

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Can) dir. Ariane Louis-Seize

I Do Not Come To You By Chance (Nigeria) dir. Ishaya Bako*

In Flames (Can-Pak) dir. Zarrar Kahn

Inshallah a Boy (Jor-Fr-S Arabia-Qat-Egy) dir. Amjad Al Rasheed

Irena’s Vow (Can-Pol) dir. Louise Archambault*

Je’vida (Fin) dir. Katja Gauriloff

Kanaval (Can-Lux) dir. Henri Pardo*

Limbo (Australia) dir. Ivan Sen

Lost Ladies (India) dir. Kiran Rao*

Mountains (US) dir. Monica Sorelle

National Anthem (US) dir. Luke Gilford

Perfect Days (Japan) dir. Wim Wenders

Robot Dreams (Sp-Fr) dir. Pablo Berger

Shadow of Fire (Japan) dir. Shinya Tsukamoto

Shayda (Australia) dir. Noora Niasari

Sira (Bur-Sen-Fr-Ger) dir. Apolline Traoré

Snow Leopard (China) dir. Pema Tseden

Sweet Dreams (Neth-Swe-Indonesia-Fr) dir. Ena Sendijarević

The Breaking Ice (China) dir. Anthony Chen

The Delinquents (Arg-Bra-Lux-Chile) dir. Rodrigo Moreno

The Feeling That the Time for Something Has Passed (US) dir. Joanna Arnow

The Monk and the Gun (Bhu-Fr-US-Tai) dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji

The Nature of Love (Can-Fr) dir. Monia Chokri

The Reeds (Turkey-Bulg) dir. Cemil Ağacıkoğlu*

The Settlers (Chile-Arg-Fr-Den-UK-Tai-Swe-Ger) dir. Felipe Gálvez Haberle

The Teachers’ Lounge (Ger) dir. Ilker Çatak

They Shot the Piano Player (Sp-Fr) dirs. Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal

Toll (Bra-Por) dir. Carolina Markowicz*

Upon Open Sky (Mex-Sp) dirs. Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga

We Grown Now (US) dir. Minhal Baig*

Woodland (Austria) dir. Elisabeth Scharang*

Your Mother’s Son (Phil) dir. Jun Robles Lana*

Galas

A Normal Family (S Korea) dir. Hur Jin-ho*

Finestkind (US) dir. Brian Helgeland*

Smugglers (S Korea) dir. Ryoo Seung-wan

Thank You For Coming (India) dir. Karan Boolani*

Special Presentations

Daddio (US) dir. Christy Hall

El Sabor de la Navidad (Mex) dir. Alejandro Lozano*

Evil Does Not Exist (Japan) dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Quiz Lady (US) dir. Jessica Yu*

Ru (Can) dir. Charles-Olivier Michaud*

The Movie Teller (Sp-Fr-Chile) dir. Lone Scherfig*

The Promised Land (Den-Ger-Swe) dir. Nikolaj Arcel

Documentary

I am Sirat (Can) dirs. Deepa Mehta, Sirat Taneja*