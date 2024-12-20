Tilda Swinton, the Oscar-winning UK actress whose films include We Need To Talk About Kevin and The Room Next Door, is to receive the honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the Berlinale opening ceremony in February.

Swinton has been closely linked to the festival across her career. It was the first festival she attended, in 1986 with her first film role in Derek Jarman’s Silver Bear winner Caravaggio.

She served as the president of the international jury in 2009 and starred in 26 films that have been programmed at the festival, among them The Beach (2000), Derek (2008), Julia (2008), The Garden (1991) and Last And First Men (2020).

Other acting credits include Edward II, Orlando, Michael Clayton (for which she won the best supporting actress Oscar), A Bigger Splash, The Souvenir parts one and two and The Eternal Daughter.

Recently, she has starred in Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End and Almodóvar’s awards-season contender The Room Next Door. Upcoming is Edward Berger’s Netflix feature The Ballad Of A Small Player which she shot this summer in Macao.

“To cinema she brings so much humanity, compassion, intelligence, humour and style, and she expands our ideas of the world through her work,” said Tricia Tuttle, festival director.

“[The Berlinale] was my portal into the world in which I have made my life’s work – the world of international filmmaking – and I have never forgotten the debt I owe it,” added Swinton.

Swinton was awarded a BFI Fellowship and the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival for her life’s work in 2020.