Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will open the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28, playing out of Competition.

The Warner Bros film will play on the Lido before opening internationally from September 4, then in North America from September 6.

Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe are among the cast for the film, raising prospects of a star-studded red carpet opening night in Venice.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a sequel to Burton’s 1988 fantasy horror comedy, about a recently-deceased ghost couple who contact a bio-exorcist to scare away their home’s new inhabitants.

The new film sees three generations of the Deetz family return to the town of Winter River, where mother Lydia’s life is turned upside down when he rebellious daughter accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife.

Keaton reprises his role as the titular character from the original film, with Ryder and O’Hara also returning.

Burton directs from Alfred Gough and Miles Millar’s screenplay, with the story by Gough, Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith based on characters by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.

The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick and Brad Pitt executive producing.

The 81st Venice Film Festival will run from August 28-September 7.