German director Timm Kröger’s black-and-white genre-hopping thriller The Theory of Everything has scored key territory sales ahead of its world premiere in Competition at the Venice Film Festival.

Paris-based sales outfit Charades has sold the Swiss Alps-set feature to UFO Distribution in France, La Aventura Audiovisual in Spain and Moviesinspired in Italy. Weirdwave will release the film in Greece, Pictureworks has taken rights for India and Megacom will distribute in ex-Yugoslavia. Neue Visionen will release The Theory of Everything in Germany on October 26 and Film Coopi has Swiss rights.

Anonymous Content is handling North American sales for the title via its recently launched sales and finance division AC Independent with Charades selling to the rest of the world.

The buyers of The Theory of Everything are known for releasing art house fare with box office potential such as Spain’s La Aventura Audiovisual which released Oscar-winning Parasite and Oscar-nominated The Quiet Girl, UFO Distribution in France which released British drama Boiling Point and Venice prize-winning Blue Jean, Italy’s Moviesinspired which released Cannes-winning hit Boy From Heaven and crime thriller The Guilty.

“There is a perfect fit between the film and the profile of these three distributors: refined, fresh, cinephile and bold,” Charades co-founder Yohann Comte told Screen of the early sales.

The Theory of Everything centres on a young physicist who attends an international convention in the Swiss Alps where a scientist plans to unveil a groundbreaking new theory in quantum mechanics and finds himself dragged into a sinister story described as “a story of false memories, real dreams, impossible love and a dark, roaring mystery hidden beneath the mountain.”

The film, which is Kröger’s second feature, blends inspiration from a variety of film genres from classic noir to science fiction, and is produced by Germany’s ma.ja.de. The co-producers are Germany’s The Barricades, Austria’s Panama Film and Switzerland’s Catpics AG.

German actors Jan Bulow and Olivia Ross lead the cast alongside Munich star Hanns Zischler.

Timm Kröger’s debut feature The Council Of Birds, which premiered in Venice Critics Week in 2014.

The Venice Film Festival runs Aug. 30 – Sept. 9.