The Danish Film Institute (DFI) has appointed former CPH:DOX director Tine Fischer as its new director.

Fischer will take up the position on August 1 this year. She will replace Claus Ladegaard, who has worked at the DFI for 18 years including the last seven as director, and whose contract comes to an end this summer.

Fischer joins the DFI from the National Film School of Denmark, where she has been principal since 2021. Prior to that, she was managing director and founder of CPH:DOX, the Danish documentary festival.

“With Tine, the Film Institute gets a visionary and strategically strong leader with in-depth knowledge of the reality and challenges of the film and media industry and experience with what it takes to develop strong, culture-bearing organizations,” said Trine Nielsen, director of the DFI board. “We must make the Film Institute the powerhouse and attractive gathering point for Danish film, which it has the potential to be for the industry, citizens and employees with preservation, dissemination and development.”

“The reality is that the digital media have changed both audience and market. That’s why we need a clear, visionary and unifying Film Institute,” said Fischer.

“The Danish Film Institute should be the central, unifying institution in Danish film. The place where industry, development and research meet, where Cinematek, communication and talent development bring in new generational perspectives, where museum and archive meet children and young people in new ways, and where the international outlook is brought home on its own half of the pitch.”

“For me, the transition to the Film Institute is a natural extension,” added Fischer of her move from the National Film School. “I fundamentally believe that the films we support will never be better than the talent that will run the business. The Film Institute has a big and important role in all of them not least as an active player in relation to the huge potential that lies in wait for the new generations.”