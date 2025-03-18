Less than two weeks before CinemaCon gets underway in Las Vegas, lobby group National Association Of Theatre Owners (NATO) has changed its name to Cinema United.

The group has rebranded to establish a clear identity that differentiates it from the military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization – over the years the group has received calls in error – and to present a body that represents the passion and energy of exhibitor chains around the world. Its new mantra is “Moviegoing is Our Mission”.

Cinema United will serve as an umbrella for CinemaCon and Cinema Foundation, the organisation’s charitable non-profit arm that promotes film-going.

“Cinema United is a celebration of who we are as an industry, but more importantly, where we’re headed,” CEO Michael O’Leary said. “The people we represent are constantly innovating and creating unparalleled experiences for fans who love movies on the big screen. Their passion, energy and commitment are the real power behind the Cinema United brand.”

The name change comes amid a slow start to 2025 at the box office, which trails 2024 at the same stage by 4.8% after the lowest-grossing session of the year last weekend. All eyes are on this weekend’s debut of Disney’s Snow White remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Recent Oscar winner Sean Baker used his time on the podium at the Academy Awards on March 2 to issue a rallying cry for cinema-going, telling the audience: “Filmmakers, keep making films for the big screen. Distributors, please focus first and foremost on the theatrical releases of your films.”

O’Leary took over as head of the trade group from John Fithian last year and will deliver his second state of the industry address at CinemaCon. The annual event is scheduled to run from March 31-April 3 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

AP first reported the news of the rebrand.