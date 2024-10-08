The Tribeca Festival Lisboa has revealed the line-up for its inaugural edition, which takes place in Lisbon from October 17-19.

The Portuguese off-shoot of the New York-based Tribeca Festival has programmed a mix of US independent films, Portuguese features, series, podcasts and music showcases.

It also has live talks with talent including Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, Patty Jenkins, Griffin Dunne and Chazz Palminteri.

Tribeca Festival Lisboa will showcase eight US films, including festival prize winners such as Nicholas Colia’s Griffin in Summer, Sean Baker’s Anora, Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio’s In the Summers and Tracie Laymon’s Bob Trevino Likes It.

The festival will also highlight films and series from Portugal, including a special screening series Azul, César Mourão’s feature Podia Ter Esperado Por Agosto, and the world premiere of Unicorn, a series about the culture of startups.

The festival is backed by Tribeca Enterprises, Portuguese broadcast company SIC, its streaming platform Opto, and the City of Lisbon

“Twenty-two years ago, Jane Rosenthal and I founded the Tribeca Festival to help revitalize lower Manhattan through the power of film, art, and storytelling. This mission remains our North Star,” said Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro. “Each year, we aim to unify communities, ignite creativity, and inspire new waves of innovation. It means a great deal to us to bring this same spirit to Lisbon – a city bursting with renewed cultural and economic promise.”